Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Short Interest Update

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,570,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the September 15th total of 10,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. Yum China has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $62.39.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie lowered Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 746,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,454,000 after buying an additional 40,246 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 314.5% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 166,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after buying an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.