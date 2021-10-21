YUMMY (YUMMY) Price Reaches $0.0000

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and $183,769.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUMMY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 752,124,650,798 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

Buying and Selling YUMMY

