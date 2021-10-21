Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will report sales of $325.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $318.00 million to $332.39 million. Franco-Nevada posted sales of $279.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million.

FNV has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $140.69 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $105.62 and a 52-week high of $163.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.