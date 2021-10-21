Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. GasLog Partners posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 190.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners by 449.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,653,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,704 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,199,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 277,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,183,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 635,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 452,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,634. The company has a market cap of $224.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the owning, operating, and acquiring of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

