Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). KemPharm reported earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KemPharm.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other KemPharm news, CEO Travis C. Mickle purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,697.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,380 shares of company stock valued at $56,744. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMPH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in KemPharm by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in KemPharm by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in KemPharm during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KemPharm by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KMPH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 432,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,450. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $342.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.31. KemPharm has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $22.08.

About KemPharm

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

