Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $487.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to post sales of $487.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $496.81 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $331.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 61.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,241,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $95,064,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,797,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,784. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

