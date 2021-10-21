Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.43 Million

Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report sales of $59.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.60 million. Horizon Bancorp posted sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $242.70 million, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $251.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

HBNC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 111,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $806.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.81. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 162,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.