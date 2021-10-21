Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $846.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to announce $846.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $860.00 million and the lowest is $790.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $475.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of ELY stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $28.01. 15,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,868. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $31.00. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Callaway Golf by 997.1% during the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $50,953,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 1,135,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

