Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post sales of $3.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year sales of $12.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.68 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.11 billion to $13.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $56.31. 41,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,339,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 46.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 727,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after acquiring an additional 231,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

