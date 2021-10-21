Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). New Relic posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEWR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.86.

NEWR stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.95. 16,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,620. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.86. New Relic has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $298,254.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,463 shares of company stock worth $7,618,829. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in New Relic by 66.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in New Relic by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 1,005.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

