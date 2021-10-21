Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report sales of $12.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sanofi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.39 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $45.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.62 billion to $46.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.54 billion to $49.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.17. The company had a trading volume of 50,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,865. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

