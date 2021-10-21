Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to Post $4.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to announce $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.45 and the highest is $5.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $5.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year earnings of $22.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.00 to $22.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $20.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.55.

TMO stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $608.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,654. The company has a market cap of $239.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $568.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $616.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

