Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to report sales of $46.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.20 million. Cantaloupe reported sales of $36.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full year sales of $200.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $202.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $225.13 million, with estimates ranging from $209.99 million to $235.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million.

CTLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLP. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth approximately $45,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $36,302,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $32,618,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,839,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the second quarter valued at about $24,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTLP traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $11.46. The stock had a trading volume of 105,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.00. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $812.93 million, a P/E ratio of -81.85 and a beta of 2.12.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.