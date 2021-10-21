Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Gaming and Leisure Properties also reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,123. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.