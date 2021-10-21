Zacks: Brokerages Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Guidewire Software reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 241.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.45. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

Guidewire Software stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.34. 259,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $91.76 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $242,592.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 4,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.34, for a total value of $564,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock valued at $8,526,380. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 336.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

