Zacks: Brokerages Expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Analysts expect MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.65. MarketAxess reported earnings per share of $1.91 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $411.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,043. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.30 and a 200 day moving average of $462.65. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $396.17 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 27.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,487 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 76,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,244,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.