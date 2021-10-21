Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) to post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). Tattooed Chef reported earnings per share of ($1.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tattooed Chef.

Get Tattooed Chef alerts:

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,757,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 4,947.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,105,000 after acquiring an additional 781,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 435,255 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tattooed Chef by 732.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 405,004 shares during the period. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTCF traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,249. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60. Tattooed Chef has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tattooed Chef (TTCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tattooed Chef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tattooed Chef and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.