Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post $3.14 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will post $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.48. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.87 to $14.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Thor Industries by 78.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Thor Industries by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 52.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Thor Industries by 127.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 42,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.47. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $78.64 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 2.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

