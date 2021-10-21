Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $419.18 Million

Brokerages expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report sales of $419.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.50 million and the lowest is $418.85 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $285.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.46.

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,626. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.75. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 138.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $372.80 and a 52-week high of $518.85.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

