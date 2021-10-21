Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Sell

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

OPRX opened at $93.15 on Thursday. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 776.25 and a beta of 0.66.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that OptimizeRx will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $157,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,159 shares of company stock valued at $8,975,506. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

