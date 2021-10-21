Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaxart, Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing a range of oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary delivery platform. The company’s vaccines are administered using convenient room temperature-stable tablets that can be stored and shipped without refrigeration and eliminate risk of needle-stick injury. Its development programs are oral tablet vaccines designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for human papillomavirus. Vaxart, Inc., formerly known as Aviragen Therapeutics, is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VXRT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $864.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.31.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxart will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaxart news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,778,000 after buying an additional 481,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 481.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,764 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 37,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

