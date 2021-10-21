Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) to Hold

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $107.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $3.44.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth about $3,525,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,011,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 924,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 28,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

