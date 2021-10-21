Zacks Investment Research Lowers Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ATDRY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

