Zacks Investment Research Lowers CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) to Hold

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

CVI stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,517. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in CVR Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 448,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

