Zacks Investment Research Lowers Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Sell

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.35% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iridium reported solid third-quarter 2021 results, with the bottom line matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate and the top line surpassing the same. An accretive subscriber base backed by a solid demand environment is a tailwind. It expects to continue witnessing healthy momentum through 2021 with higher service revenues. Commercial business is Iridium’s key long-term growth driver. It delivers cost-effective broadband services through its Certus technology. Iridium’s mobile and satellite network leverages the interlinked mesh architecture of 66 satellites to provide services across territories. However, pandemic-induced supply chain woes are a headwind. Stiff competition from regional market suppliers limits its potential to attract new customers. Inept cost structure and increased lead time to obtain spectrum licenses dents its margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

IRDM stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 31,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,231. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -420.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

