Zacks Investment Research Lowers Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) to Sell

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRIM. UBS Group assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $27.16 on Thursday. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $881.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.61 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primoris Services (PRIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.