Zacks Investment Research Raises Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target to $64.83

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its target price raised by Zacks Investment Research from $48.78 to $64.83 in a research note published on Monday morning, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of HCAT opened at $50.52 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 5.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

