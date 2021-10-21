Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) to Buy

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $238.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.25.

NYSE:ABG opened at $215.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.59. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $219.15. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

