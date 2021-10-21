Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) to “Buy”

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expected fall in BD’s Medication Management Solutions unit in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is discouraging. The company’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like BD’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, BD’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, in fiscal third-quarter are impressive. Regulatory approvals and slew of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well . A raised financial outlook amid pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Shares of BDX opened at $246.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.05 and its 200-day moving average is $247.96. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The firm has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 454.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 703,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 576,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

