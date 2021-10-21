Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) to Buy

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $158.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FIRSTSERVICE CP is a leader in the rapidly growing service sector providing property and business services to commercial and residential customers in the following areas: residential property management; integrated security systems; consumer services; and, customer support and fulfillment and business process outsourcing. FirstService’s operations are divided into two divisions: Property Services and Business Services “

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $142.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $63.46 and a 52-week high of $143.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 100,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,491,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colliers International Group (CIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.