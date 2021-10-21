Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZLNDY. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zalando presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $46.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25 and a beta of 1.47. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

