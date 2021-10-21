Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,345 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $88.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $107,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264 over the last ninety days. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.