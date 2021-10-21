Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ZG. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.08.

ZG opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 24,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 58,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

