Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $174.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.08.

ZG opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.77. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,531,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,424,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

