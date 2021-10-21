ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,401,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $29,730,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,228,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,215,000 after acquiring an additional 988,734 shares during the period. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth $14,966,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $21,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

