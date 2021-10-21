ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Hits $0.53 on Major Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $103.91 million and $5.46 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 8.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

