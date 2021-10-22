-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARAY. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $4.06 on Friday. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $368.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Byron C. Scott purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $154,650 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accuray in the third quarter worth about $2,692,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 71.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 96,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Accuray by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Accuray by 62,992.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

