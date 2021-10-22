$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings. Archrock reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 457.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $106,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 22,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. Archrock has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $10.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

