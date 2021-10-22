$0.11 EPS Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paya presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paya by 43.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,691,000 after acquiring an additional 904,409 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $830,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Paya during the first quarter worth $118,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 1,507.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PAYA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.68. 10,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,482. Paya has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

