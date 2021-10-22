-$0.22 EPS Expected for CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

In other CS Disco news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 1,515,530 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $80,323,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $3,421,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CS Disco stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

NYSE:LAW traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,763. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $69.41.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

