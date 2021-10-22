$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Tenneco posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $5.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

NYSE:TEN opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.55. Tenneco has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

In related news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 122,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 90,237 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

