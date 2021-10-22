$0.26 EPS Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Forrester Research reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $128.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.11 million.

FORR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, insider Ryan Darrah sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $129,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,814 shares of company stock valued at $602,225. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Forrester Research in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.75. 35,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The stock has a market cap of $991.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

