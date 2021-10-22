-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) to report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AppHarvest.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter.

APPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:APPH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,517. The company has a current ratio of 12.56, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. AppHarvest has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

In other news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,152,965.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ciara Burnham acquired 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $99,899.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,899. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AppHarvest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AppHarvest by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppHarvest (APPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.