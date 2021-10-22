-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 2,516,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

