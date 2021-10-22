$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. F.N.B. reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.47 target price (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

F.N.B. stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,065,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,135 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,672,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,571,000 after acquiring an additional 159,936 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 32.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,587,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

