$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.70.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $376,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,992. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in HealthEquity by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.59. 17,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6,686.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

