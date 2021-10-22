$0.36 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.40. Green Dot posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.30. 166,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,317. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 110.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,635 shares of company stock worth $372,687. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Green Dot during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

