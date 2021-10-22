$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Guess?’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. Guess? reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess? will report full year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.77. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guess?.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.60 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Guess?’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GES. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GES traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.33. 17,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,385. Guess? has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.25.

Guess? announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Guess? by 4.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

