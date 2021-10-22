-$0.46 EPS Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.29). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King started coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In other news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,869,000 after buying an additional 180,529 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 229.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.67. 246,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $324.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

