$0.75 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Albemarle reported earnings per share of $1.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $6.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $234.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.64. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $90.07 and a 52-week high of $253.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $300,661.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,132,030.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

